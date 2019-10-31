Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Danes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita L. Danes


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita L. Danes Obituary
Anita L Danes

Mason - (nee Whitt) age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1923 to Warren and Mary Frances Whitt. She is survived by her sister, Delilah Clemmons; many nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rexford Whitt; sisters, Gaynelle Koenig and Alberta Ream; husbands, Carl J. Westendorf, Morris Lippman, George Ackors and Spencer Danes. Anita lived an interesting, very fulfilling life and had a giving spirit. She will be remembered for her beauty, patriotic spirit and abundant sass. A private service will be held. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -