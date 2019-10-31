|
Anita L Danes
Mason - (nee Whitt) age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1923 to Warren and Mary Frances Whitt. She is survived by her sister, Delilah Clemmons; many nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rexford Whitt; sisters, Gaynelle Koenig and Alberta Ream; husbands, Carl J. Westendorf, Morris Lippman, George Ackors and Spencer Danes. Anita lived an interesting, very fulfilling life and had a giving spirit. She will be remembered for her beauty, patriotic spirit and abundant sass. A private service will be held. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019