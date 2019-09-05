Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Anita Pamela Isaacs Candler


1955 - 2019
Anita Pamela Isaacs Candler Obituary
Anita Pamela Isaacs Candler

- - Fierce, loving, sister in Christ, devoted parent, educator, wife, mother, daughter, aunt, friend and encourager. All descriptive terms applied to Anita Pamela Isaacs Candler who transitioned to Heaven on August 29, 2019 in the presence of her family following a long, courageous battle to regain her health. The love, which radiated from Anita can only be described as infectious, as her emboldened faith adorned her as armor to approach all aspects of life's challenges she confronted.

Anita enjoyed her Christian fellowship at New Salem Baptist Church and served tenure as Deaconess. She served as an officer in the Columbus chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and was formerly a member of Links. Inc. She was an active member and past officer of the Sophisticates, Columbus Chapter. She is survived by her husband Eric, two wonderful adult children, April Patrice and Evan Michael, her parents, Breda and Howard Stallworth (Montgomery, AL) ,her sister Freda McClean (Montclair, NJ) and an aunt, Doriscine Isaacs Colley, as well as numerous family members, countless friends and well wishers. Visitation will be held at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43224 on Friday, September 6, 2019 between 10-11:00am. The funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in Anita's name to Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, Inc. (GCCHH) at

http://www.gcchh.net/donate> or World Vision at http://www.worldvision.org/School/donate>

Visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
