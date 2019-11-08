|
Ann Atkins Prior
Cincinnati - Ann Atkins Prior (nee Atkins), age 81, died November 3, 2019, just three days shy of her 82nd birthday, of Alzheimer's disease. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph LaFayette Prior. Loving mother of Julie (Paul) Bauer, Martin Prior, and Fritz (Tricia) Prior. She was the adoring grandmother to her seven grandsons - Oliver, Zachary, Jakob, Paxton, Fritz, Cameron and Otto. Born November 6, 1937, to the late Robert and Rosalie Atkins, sister in law of the late Janet Greenwald. Ann is survived by her brother, John (Barbara) Atkins, brother-in-law Ed Greenwald, many cousins, nieces, nephews and loyal friends. Ann was a proud 1955 Hughes High School graduate. She earned her Bachelor's of Arts degree in Education, from Edgecliff College (now part of Xavier University), in 1959. She spent many years as an elementary school and substitute teacher, while raising her family. She was a former member of the Blue Ash Women's Club, and Cincinnati College Club. She treasured her summers "up north" on the shores of Mullett Lake, Michigan, at the family cottage. Visitation will be on Saturday November 16, from 1-2:30, with a service at 2:30, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, Tri-County (11285 Princeton Pike, 45246), followed by a private graveside burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Brown County Humane Society 422 Lincoln Ave, Georgetown, OH 45121 (www.BCHS.com) and Operation Give Back, 10891 Millington Ct, Blue Ash, OH 45242 (www.ogiveback.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019