Ann C. Connolly
Norwood - (nee Hannafin). Age 88. Passed away on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Connolly, Devoted mother of Kathy (Dave) Feld, Winnie (Kenny) Varner, Sally (the late Roger) Hinkle & Annie (James Smith) Connolly. Loving grandmother of 9. Great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, and extended family in Ireland. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd. Norwood, OH 45212 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 8-9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Holy Trinity, 2420 Drex Ave., Norwood, OH 45212 at 10 am. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Norwood Senior Center. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020