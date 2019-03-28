|
Ann C. McCarthy
Westwood - (nee Stark), beloved wife for 53 years of Charles Eugene McCarthy. Loving mother of Michael E. McCarthy, Julie Ann McCarthy and Marie (Joseph) Martinelli. Devoted grandmother of Kelly Ann McCarthy-Mellett, Roman and Lorenza Martinelli. Dear sister of Thomas (Marilyn) Stark and the late John (Jane) Stark, Jr. Visitation Thursday, March 28th from 6-8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church (Westwood). Burial services will be held Saturday at 11am at St. Margaret Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019