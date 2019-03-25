|
|
Ann Cecilia Feldhaus (nee Staab)
Cincinnati - Ann - proud nurse, beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Chris (Stefanie) and Matt, and dear grandmother of Paxton, Brielle, Lacey, and Brenna - passed away on March 15, 2019, at the age of 61. She is survived by her sisters, Lisa (Mark) Livesay and Mary Jo Staab, and her brothers Steve (Debi) Staab and Tom (Jennifer) Staab, as well as the many nieces, nephews, and in-laws whose birthdays she always remembered without fail. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, at 9 A.M. at St. Saviour Church in Rossmoyne, followed immediately by the Memorial Mass at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203 or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019