Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Veronica's Church
4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road
Cincinnati, OH
Golf Manor - Ann Ferris Garvin of Golf Manor, Ohio, beloved wife of the late James Hughes Garvin. Mother of James R. Garvin (Beverly) and Christine Garvin DiAmbrosio (Anthony), Grandmother of William, Christopher, Harrison and Aidan. Sister of Brian Ferris, Lynne Soltis and Francis Ferris. Age 83, March 17, 2020. Service March 20, 2020 at 12:00, St. Veronica's Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244. Internment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
