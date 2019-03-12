|
|
Ann Holtman
Mt. Healthy - Ann Marie Holtman (nee Dumford), devoted mother of Cathy (Dan) Wiegele, Rick (Connie) Holtman, Ron (Nicki) Holtman, Bob (Karen) Holtman, Cindy (Roy) Haubner and the late Mark Holtman. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Ann passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Wednesday (March 13) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019