Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lampe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Lampe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann L. Lampe Obituary
Ann L. Lampe

Cincinnati - (nee Flick) beloved wife of the late Gerald Lawrence Lampe, loving mother of Debbie (Rob) Morris and Cathy (K.C.) Witte, cherished grandmother of Chandler, Ethen, Avery, Nick, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Maddie, dear sister of the late Fred Flick and Jane Seitzer, aunt to many nieces and nephews especially Mary Ann Dreying, Lori Seitzer and Hannah Pettit. Thursday, May 2, 2019 Age 81. Visitation Wednesday, May 8th 4:00-7:00 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 9th 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now