Ann L. Lampe
Cincinnati - (nee Flick) beloved wife of the late Gerald Lawrence Lampe, loving mother of Debbie (Rob) Morris and Cathy (K.C.) Witte, cherished grandmother of Chandler, Ethen, Avery, Nick, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Maddie, dear sister of the late Fred Flick and Jane Seitzer, aunt to many nieces and nephews especially Mary Ann Dreying, Lori Seitzer and Hannah Pettit. Thursday, May 2, 2019 Age 81. Visitation Wednesday, May 8th 4:00-7:00 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 9th 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019