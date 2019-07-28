Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Ann M. Kidd

Ann M. Kidd Obituary
Ann M. Kidd

Adams County - Ann M. Kidd (nee Lovett) Beloved wife of the late Arthur Kidd. Dear mother of Juanita Kidd Fletcher and the late Delores Kelly. Loving grandmother of Nicole Conners Canfield, Jessica Freeland and Christopher Ostrander. Devoted sister of Rethia (Tony) Lloyd and the late Dorothy Devney, Ruth and Fred Lovett. Passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, July 30 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1:30 PM. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
