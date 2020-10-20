Ann M. Morgan
Anderson Twp. - 68, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020. Mother of Dr. Matthew Morgan Flemer and the late John & Joseph Flemer, infant twins. Daughter of the late Harry J. & Irene Cecelia Morgan. Sister of Harry J. (Deborah A. Fox ) Morgan, Jr., Paul J. (Dee) Morgan, Dr. John P. (Lynne) Morgan and Jean M. (Bill) Martin. Ann graduated from Salmon P. Chase School of Law. She pursued her life long legal career practicing law - retiring as an Attorney. Ann worked many hours for charitable causes in life and had a passion for ballet. Visitation is Thursday Oct. 22nd 6-8 pm at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242. Funeral Mass on Friday 10 am. at I.H.M. Catholic Church 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255. Face mask mandatory for both visitation and funeral mass. Memorials suggested to Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and the Cincinnati Ballet. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com