Ann M. Schaeper (nee Shumaker) wife of the late Raymond N. Schaeper, beloved mother of Natalie (Darren) Anness, Ronald (Lori) Schaeper, Karen Boggs, Jeffrey Schaeper, and Ann Ballard, also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 22, 2019. Age 81 years. Residence Withamsville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Tues. Nov. 26, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019