Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:15 PM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
St. Simon Church Plagge Hall
825 Pontius Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Delp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Mae (Gilkey) Delp

Add a Memory
Ann Mae (Gilkey) Delp Obituary
Ann Mae Delp (nee Gilkey), devoted mother of Hugh and James (Elvera) Delp and Ann (Ken) Yaeger, all of Cincinnati, Elaine Jones of Beirut, Lebanon, Deborah (Rick) Castillo of Albuquerque, NM and the late Rick and Charles Delp. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marian Poling of Bright, IN and the late Jim, Joe, David, Edward and Nancy Gilkey, Kay Kleiner and Betty Baumgartner. Passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at age 96, after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation Monday, January 6, 12PM to 1PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home, 4164 W. 8th Street, Cinti., OH 45205. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:15PM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street. Following Mass, friends and neighbors are invited to continue the Celebration of Ann's life at St. Simon Church Plagge Hall, 825 Pontius Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45233.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -