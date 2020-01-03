|
Ann Mae Delp (nee Gilkey), devoted mother of Hugh and James (Elvera) Delp and Ann (Ken) Yaeger, all of Cincinnati, Elaine Jones of Beirut, Lebanon, Deborah (Rick) Castillo of Albuquerque, NM and the late Rick and Charles Delp. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marian Poling of Bright, IN and the late Jim, Joe, David, Edward and Nancy Gilkey, Kay Kleiner and Betty Baumgartner. Passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at age 96, after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation Monday, January 6, 12PM to 1PM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home, 4164 W. 8th Street, Cinti., OH 45205. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:15PM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street. Following Mass, friends and neighbors are invited to continue the Celebration of Ann's life at St. Simon Church Plagge Hall, 825 Pontius Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45233.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020