Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
2848 Fischer Pl
Cincinnati, OH
Ft. Thomas, KY - Gaynor, Ann Marie "Grammy". Beloved mother of Monica (Mark) Sauter. Cherished Grammy of Maximilian and Mavis Ann Sauter. Dear sister of Gregory (Helen) Gaynor, Andrew Gaynor, Lucia Nelson, Jacinta Gaynor, Monica (Robert) Hungler, and the late Michael and Louis Gaynor. Ann's greatest blessing in life were her two grandchildren who gave her the title of "Grammy". She passed away on January 13th at the age of 66. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 10:30am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2848 Fischer Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oratory of St. Philip Neri 123 E. 13th Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Please make checks payable to Society of St. Philip Neri.www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
