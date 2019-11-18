|
|
Ann (nee Hutzel) Mueller
West Chester - 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November14, 2019. Ann was born in Cincinnati, OH to Robert and Mary Hutzel. Ann was the beloved wife of Herbert Mueller for over 46 years, devoted mother of Rebecca (Curt) Powell, Elizabeth Mueller and Jennifer (Donnie) Barthelemy, loving grandmother of Christian (Jill) Powell, Tristan Powell, Trenton Powell and Emma Barthelemy and great-grandmother of Genevieve, Theodore and Eleanor Powell, dear sister of Madeline, Rob, Drew, Chris, Barbara and Jeffrey, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45069 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow service. In lieu of flowers, if desired contributions may be directed to The , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019