Ann Pappenheimer



Richmond, CA - Ann N. Pappenheimer, age 87, passed away October 26, 2020 surrounded by her family in Richmond, California.



Ann was born in Cincinnati, the only child of Dr. Bernard and Carolyn (Toddy) Newburger. She is survived by her husband, Alfred M. Cohen, daughters Kit (Jeff Wright)Pappenheimer and Jill Pappenheimer and grandsons Sam and Zach Wilson.



Ann was an accomplished painter and was proud to have studied under noted artist Paul Chidlaw.



Ann was a graduate of Hughes High School, Endicott College, Beverly, Mass., and obtained a Master's Degree in Art Therapy from The University of Cincinnati. For many years she worked at Mental Health Services East in the Child Treatment Division.



In addition to art, Ann enjoyed musical concerts in Cincinnati and Naples, Florida where she wintered for the past 25 years.



Among her great passions was spending summer months at her cottage on St. Joseph Island, Ontario, Canada where she enjoyed sailing on Lake Huron.



Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no public funeral service. A virtual memorial is planned. Contact Kit at kitpap@gmail.com for information.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your local Hospice, Zen Caregiving Project (formerly Zen Hospice Project) in San Francisco or to Planned Parenthood.









