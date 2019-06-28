|
Ann Pattison Casey
Cincinnati - Ann Pattison Casey, 87, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was born to Robert William Pattison and Claire Lawliss Pattison on August 8, 1931, in Holyoke, MA. On, June 14, 1952, Ann married James Bellinger Casey, and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Ann is survived by Robin Casey (Gary) Wood, Rebecca Pearse (Rodney Hahn) Casey, Dawson Casey (John) Bullock and Eliza Casey (William Carleton) Prall, grandchildren; Charles (Lauren) Wood, James (Hristina) Wood, Bayley Wood. Caroline Bullock, Gibson Bullock, Griffin Prall and Jack Prall.
Ann Casey was the Matriarch , the Master of Ceremony, the Art Historian, the infinite Rolodex, the Life of the Party, the Tribal Storyteller and less formally "mom" or "Gramma Ann". Always kind, always inquisitive, always sharp as a tack; She knew everyone - from the drummer of the musical group The Police to the big band members at the Elk's Lodge...but more importantly so many in the communities of Cincinnati and Old Saybrook, Ct. Ann's dedication to the Cincinnati Art Museum, where she started the gift shop and the docent program with a few others is only one example of her commitment to community service over the past 60 years. She raised 4 daughters who will now carry on her memory in these places and share the passion she had for art history, community service, and most importantly celebrating life and each other.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1PM, at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Ann will be reunited with Jim at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Cincinnati Art Museum. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 28, 2019