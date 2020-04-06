|
|
Ann Ryan Vollman
Cincinnati - Ann Ryan Vollman, beloved mother of Kimberly Ann Wehling, grandmother of Elizabeth, Catherine, and Julianna Wehling, sister of Brendan (Mary Ann) Ryan, aunt of Tara Ryan Busch, Jay Ryan, and Patrick Ryan. Also survived by many loving extended cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Clare Ryan, brothers Bobby and David Ryan, and great-granddaughter Seraca Laurienti. Friday, April 3, 2020. Age 75. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only. In honor of Ann, all will be invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life gathering to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati, 45202 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020