Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Anna Agnes Flick


Anna Agnes Flick Obituary
Anna Agnes Flick

Cincinnati - Anna Agnes Flick (Nee: Focht) was born on January 6, 1923 and died on February 6, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Cincinnati. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Marie Focht, all eight of her brothers and sisters, and her husband of sixty-five years, Robert Joseph Flick. She is survived by her children Robert (Sarah) Flick, Ronald Flick, and Renee Wieman (John Miller), her grandchildren Sarah Rank, Lauren Wieman (Thomas Tavano) and Kateri Flick, her great-grandchild Cormac Rank, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Fri. Feb. 8th at Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 (513)451-8800 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm. If so desired, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
