Anna Belle (Wagers) Sauter
Anna Belle Sauter (nee Wagers)

Loveland - Anna was born on October 14, 1944 to the late Edwin and Audra Wagers. Beloved wife of Karl J Sauter. Devoted mother of Pamela Gross ( Jeff), Audra Sauter, and Joe Sauter (Sharon). Loving grandmother of Nyla Sauter, Bridget and Shannon Pierce. She will also be missed by other family members and friends. Anna always welcomed you with a smile, loved to travel and looked forward to her next new adventure. Died November 25, 2020 at the age of 76. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
