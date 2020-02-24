|
|
Anna E. Morrison
Cincinnati - Anna E. Morrison (nee Doepke), beloved wife of the late Charles E. Morrison. Devoted mother of Judi (Jim) Morgan, Kathy Morrison and Sandie (late Tom) Blessing. Loving Grammy to Alex (Julie) Morgan, Tessa Morgan, Ian Morgan, Brigid Morgan and Ethan McElvein. Dear sister of the late Harry F. Doepke and the late Florence A. Flowers. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and caring family friend Jim Sullivan. Anna passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 10296 Springfield Pike Suite 500 Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or - Cincinnati Chapter, 5211 Madison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020