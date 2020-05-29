Anna "Rita" Faust (nee Geraci)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Faust, a one of a kind mother of Michael and Mary Ann (Jeff) Gettelfinger, grandmother of Candice (Chris) Sheppard and the late Matthew Gettelfinger, great-grandmother of Sophia, Alice and Blake Sheppard, sister of 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Rita passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at age 96. No visitation. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Kids. Condolences at hodappfunerallhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.