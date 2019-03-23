Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Anna Louise Tarter Obituary
Springdale - (nee Kimberlin). Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Coy Clay Tarter. Devoted mother of Kenneth (the late Patricia) Tarter. Loving grandmother of Joshua (Kaylynn) & Tosha Tarter. Great grandmother of Aiden Tarter, Hunter Kim, & Arya Tarter. Cherished aunt of Debbie Beiderbeck. Dear sister of Fred (Doris), Jimmy (Donna), Shirlene, Buster (Linda) & Leonard (Donna) Kimberlin; and the late Kate (Lewis) Davis, Mildred Kimberlin, Shelvy (Dwight) Plummer & Don (Kathy) Kimberlin. Also survived by a host of extended family. Passed away on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10am. Burial in Crown Hill Memorial Park. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
