Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Anna M. Brackmeier

Anna M. Brackmeier Obituary
Anna M. Brackmeier

Cincinnati - age 92, passed away on June 12, 2019. Anna was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Archie and Anna Ellis. Anna was married to the Late Alfred Brackmeier for 50 years. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Alfred A. Brackmeier; brother's, Anthony, Herman, Raymond, Archie, Charles, Melvin, Edward, Paul and Donald Ellis Anna is survived by daughter, Dianne Brackmeier. She will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may call from 1 pm until Services at 2 pm on Wednesday, 19th of June, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
