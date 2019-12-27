|
|
Anna M. Flanigan
Beloved wife of Tim Flanigan for 49 years, loving mother of Sean (Ann), Shannon (Robb) Penny and Ryan (Suzanne), grandmother of Kristina, Jamie, Jack, Aidan, Timmy, Nick and Samantha, survived by sisters of Michaeleen and Rose Ann. She lost her 30 month battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at age 68. Funeral Mass will be Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Pike. Her family will continue to celebrate her life on Saturday from 3-6 PM at The Main Entrance 5132 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019