Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Burns

Obituary Condolences

Anna Mae Burns Obituary
Anna Mae Burns

Westwood - Anna Mae Burns (nee Wuenneman), beloved wife of the late Lawrence E Burns, loving mother of David (Donna) Burns, devoted grandmother of Atticus and Pollyanne Burns, sister of the late Naomi (late Al) Wessler and the late Mary Alice (late Albert) Grohs. Died, Sunday, March 10, 2019, age 83. Visitation for Anna Mae and Lawrence is in St Martin of Tours Church, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9 AM until their Memorial Mass at 10 AM. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vitas Hospice Charitable Fund, 11500 North Lake Dr (45249) or St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place (45211) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now