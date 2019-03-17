|
Anna Mae Kathman
Miamiville - Anna Mae Kathman of Miamiville. Loving wife of George Alan Kathman; beloved mother of Donna (Mike) Barnes, Barbara (Jeff) Strauss, Deb (Bill Kreutz) Kathman, and Alan (Lesli) Kathman. Passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Family and friends will be received from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Monday, March 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. In lieu of flowers we request donations in her memory to .
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019