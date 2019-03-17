Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Kathman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Kathman

Obituary Condolences

Anna Mae Kathman Obituary
Anna Mae Kathman

Miamiville - Anna Mae Kathman of Miamiville. Loving wife of George Alan Kathman; beloved mother of Donna (Mike) Barnes, Barbara (Jeff) Strauss, Deb (Bill Kreutz) Kathman, and Alan (Lesli) Kathman. Passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Family and friends will be received from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Monday, March 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. In lieu of flowers we request donations in her memory to .

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now