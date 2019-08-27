|
|
Anna Mae Scheper
Cincinnati - Scheper, Anna Mae (nee Wiechman), devoted wife of the late Fred Scheper, loving mother of Laurie (Joe) Rauen, Mark (Terri) Scheper, Barbara (Terry) Connley, Richard (Susan) Scheper, Anita (Michael) Brown, Robert (Candace) Scheper, cherished grandmother of Andrew, Matthew, Jonathan, Timothy, Nicholas, Jason, Christopher, Laura, Joseph, Elizabeth, Ethan, Hannah, Madison, Ian, great grandmother of Grace, Michael, Tyler, Taylor, Kate, Juniper, Arlo and baby girl on the way. Dear sister of the late Robert and Bernard Wiechman. Passed away August 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until the time of the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati,OH 45203-1742. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019