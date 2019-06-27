Resources
Anna Marcum New


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Marcum New Obituary
Anna Marcum New

Cincinnati - Anna Marcum New, 89, passed away peacefully, on June 23, 2019.

Born 12/13/29 to Arnold and Clara (Daulton) Marcum in Santa Anna Township, Illinois.

Married, 1950-1977 to Howard New, Jr. (deceased). Beloved mother of Mary Ann Langdon (Steve), Dale Howard New, Darrel Wayne New (deceased), Ricky Delynn New (deceased), Kenton Lee New (Leslie), Cari Jo New (deceased). Loving grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Free Kids, 420 W. Loveland Avenue #105 Loveland, OH 45140. On line condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019
