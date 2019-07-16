|
Anna Marie Mahlenkamp
North College Hill - MAHLENKAMP, Anna Marie (nee Dreier) "Pud"; Beloved wife of the late Mark Mahlenkamp; Devoted mother of Jim (Ellen) Mahlenkamp and the late Scott Mahlenkamp; Mother-in-law of Marilyn Mahlenkamp; Dear grandmother of Joseph (Christina) Mahlenkamp and Alyssa (Ezra) Bradshaw; Great grandmother of Alex and Niko Mahlenkamp and Harlow and Wells Bradshaw; Sister of the late Frank Dreier, John Dreier, Rob Dreier, Barbara Wolf, Louise Thinnes, Dorothy Johnson and Shirley Enderle; Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 94; Visitation will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M.; Pud was a member of the NCH Senior Center and also the Ladies VFW Axillary Post; If so desired, remembrances may be sent to ; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 16, 2019