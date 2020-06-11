Anna R. Heuck
Anna Heuck passed peacefully Wednesday, June 10th, after living a full life, with her son Mark and her former husband Roger caring for her during her last days. Anna Rita Storelli was born October 10, 1930, in Naples, Italy, to Jeanne, a lovely French lady, and Pietro, a special Italian man. The family moved to Epinal, France, where they owned and operated an Italian specialties restaurant. As a teenager during WWII, Anna endured the horrors of the German occupation and bombing of Epinal, and her father's internment in a prison camp. She vividly remembered wearing wooden shoes during that time because they could not afford leather ones. Their post-war return to Napoli was a joyous time, as her father was able to return to his first love of cooking. Anna prospered in Napoli as a tri-linguist for a French Foreign Legion general at NATO, and in 1963 was voted Best Secretary in Italy. She was an avid foil fencer, and in a 1962 Italian exhibition match, defeated 1960 Olympic Gold Medal winner Adelheid Schmid. She also studied to be a concert pianist, and the home was often filled with beautiful music. Anna married Roger Heuck in 1964, and moved with him to Cincinnati, Ohio. After the birth of their son Mark, her parents relocated to the Queen City in turn, where they continued their close family bond for the remainder of their lives. Anna taught French and Italian classes in her spare time, and worked for General Electric, where her language skills proved invaluable in the conglomerate's international correspondence. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, where she will join her parents . Memorials may be made to your charity of choice. Vitt, Stermer & Anderson serving the family. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.