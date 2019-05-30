|
|
Anna Roberto
Loveland - Anna B. Roberto (nee Laub), age 96, passed away May 27, 2019 at Florentine Gardens in Loveland. Anna was the loving wife of the late Anthony Roberto Jr., beloved mother of Tony Roberto (Nancy), Greg Roberto, Jeff Roberto (Peggy), Joe Roberto and Jon Roberto, cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, dear sister of the late Peter Laub Jr., Joe Laub, Betty Pouget and Katie Hall. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 from 10 AM until her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati 45244. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019