Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
330 Lebanon Street
Monroe, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
330 Lebanon Street
Monroe, OH
Anna Seal Obituary
Anna Seal

Liberty Twp. - SEAL, Anna M. (nee Korb). Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Seal. Cherished daughter of Anna and the late Henry Korb. Loving mother to Jennifer (Andrew) Riegert and Valerie (Joshua) Reinhart. Adored grandmother of Quinn, Tessa, Nora and Elias. Dear sister of Hank (the late Jo Ann), Carole (Barry), Theresa (Taylor), Jim, Jeff (Lynn), Mark (Kelly) and Amy (Tony). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed away May 3, 2019. Age 68. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 8 2019, at 11 a.m.at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . https://www.heart.org/Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019
