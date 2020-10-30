Anna Strotman



Anna Marie Strotman (nee Hayes), beloved wife of Edwin A. Strotman. Loving mother of Diane (Stephen) Hack. Caring grandmother of Jeffrey (Ashley) Hack, Brent (Joanna) Hack and Christina Hack. Great-grandmother of Trevor, Vera, Natalie, Emily, Evelyn and Wesley. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anna Hayes. Passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 84. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45224 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to National MS Society P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891









