1/1
Annabel Benter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annabel Benter

Bridgetown - Annabel R. Benter (nee Atkins), 99, Nov. 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Benter, devoted mother of John Benter (Patricia), Kathleen Chatham (Thomas) & the late Nancy Benter, loving grandmother of Glenda Elam (Roger), Michael Harris (Melinda), Christopher Benter & Bradley Benter (Nicole) & gr. grandmother of Brooke Annabel, Jake Logan, Jojo Katelyn & Roxanna Lily Benter, beloved daughter of the late Beulah (nee Smith) & Thomas Atkins & dear sister of Cleona Wichman (the late Robert), Edna Sexton (Ray); Richard (Rose) & the late William (the late Virginia) & Robert Atkins & Gloria Shinkle. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Longtime member of Addyston Baptist Church. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service, Thurs., Nov. 12, 2 PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Addyston Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice, c/o the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved