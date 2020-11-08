Annabel Benter
Bridgetown - Annabel R. Benter (nee Atkins), 99, Nov. 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Benter, devoted mother of John Benter (Patricia), Kathleen Chatham (Thomas) & the late Nancy Benter, loving grandmother of Glenda Elam (Roger), Michael Harris (Melinda), Christopher Benter & Bradley Benter (Nicole) & gr. grandmother of Brooke Annabel, Jake Logan, Jojo Katelyn & Roxanna Lily Benter, beloved daughter of the late Beulah (nee Smith) & Thomas Atkins & dear sister of Cleona Wichman (the late Robert), Edna Sexton (Ray); Richard (Rose) & the late William (the late Virginia) & Robert Atkins & Gloria Shinkle. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Longtime member of Addyston Baptist Church. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service, Thurs., Nov. 12, 2 PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Addyston Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice, c/o the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com