Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabel Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabel L. Haas


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Annabel L. Haas Obituary
Annabel L. Haas

Union Twp. - Annabel L. Haas (nee Clinger), 65, of Union Township, passed away Wednesday, January, 29, 2020 at her home. She was born January 10, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Georgia Clinger. She was the loving wife of Jake Haas. Annabel was the cherished step-mother of Nikka (Donald) Quickle; the grandmother of Tyler Quickle; and the great-grandmother of Jaxon Quickle. She was also the dear cousin of Helen Mae Hyer. Family and friend are invited to a visitation from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 PM. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -