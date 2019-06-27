Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Annabelle "Ann" Rollins Obituary
Annabelle "Ann" Rollins

Cincinnati - Annabelle "Ann" Rollins (nee Dorsey) wife of the late Eldon H. Rollins, beloved mother of Lynn (Drexel) Neal, Mark (Denise) Rollins, and Melissa Penza, devoted sister of Ches (Wanita) Dorsey and the late Wanda Jean Dorsey, dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Carey, Richard, Katie, Julie, Rob, and Allie, also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. June 24, 2019. Age 91 years. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. June 28, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit on Fri. from 11 AM to 12 PM. Memorials to SPCA or Bella Care Hospice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019
