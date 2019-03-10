Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Nethercott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott Obituary
Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott

Sarasota - Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott died on 2-8-2019 in Sarasota, FL.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Nethercott, former Senior Vice President of Finance of Procter and Gamble Company, who died in 2009.

She leaves her daughter, Sandra Waters (Stephen) of Greenwich, CT; three grandchildren: James Waters (Tara) of Greenwich, CT; John Waters (Melissa) of Dallas, TX; and Anne Waters Enberg (Jon) of Raleigh, NC; and six great grandchildren.

A service and reception will be held at 10 am on Saturday, 3-16-2019 at the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208.

A more complete obituary can be found at https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/Anne-Horne-Nethercott/ - !/Obituary
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.