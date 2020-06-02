Anne L. Duffy
Green Township - (Nee Stanford) Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Duffy. Loving mother of Kathleen (the late Mark Wagner) Duffy, Paula (Roger) Duffy - June, Carol (Steve) Peiper, Mike (Lorie) Duffy and Sheila (Marc) Sundstrom. Devoted grandmother of Kim (Chris) Wolfe, Kathleen (David Higgins) Peiper, Stephanie (Ben) Gerhardt, Allison June, Shane, Conner, Sara Rose Duffy, Joey, Tim Davis, the late Thomas June and great grandmother of Willa and Anna. Dear sister of Mac (Sandra) Stanford and sister in law of Alice Heilman. Also survived by her many relatives of the Maddox, Fyffe, Thompson, Stanford, Duffy, Hudepohl, Ormond, Heilman, Flaherty, Hentz and Nolan families. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 89 years of age. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fr. Kevin Flaherty S.J., C/O The Jesuit Mission Office 790 Clinton Spring Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to St. Ignatius of Loyola Memorial Fund, 5222 N. Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.