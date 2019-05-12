Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Anne M. Alverson

Anne M. Alverson Obituary
Anne M. Alverson

Finneytown - ALVERSON, Anne M. (nee Meyer); Beloved wife of the late Richard Alverson; Devoted mother of Marc (Cynthia), Steven, Thomas (Lynne), David (Tammy), Robert (Gail) and Theodore (Rebecca) Alverson; Dear grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; Sister of Patrick (Lois) Meyer, Michael (Barbara) Meyer and the late Leo and Theodore Meyer; Sister-in-law of Del Meyer; Passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 85; Resident formerly of Finneytown; Anne was an active member and choir member at St. Bartholomew Church, a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus, an accomplished seamstress, a lover of music, and was also a clown going by the names of Daisy and Polka Dot, volunteering her time to cheer up hospital patients and raise money for charities; Visitation will be held at St. Bartholomew Church 9375 Winton Rd. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM followed by burial at Spring Grove Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
