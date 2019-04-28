Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Terwilliger Lodge
Montgomery, OH
Anne (Baxter) Wessinger

Anne (Baxter) Wessinger Obituary
Anne Wessinger (nee Baxter)

Cincinnati - On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Anne Wessinger, loving wife, mother and Grammy, passed away at the age of 78. She was surrounded by those who loved her, after a brave fight with cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Edward Wessinger, her four children: David (Theresa), Michael (Tina), Suzanne (Ray) Brickner, and Amy Hall, as well as her 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Her mother, Rose Baxter Karches, and her brother, Tom preceded her in death.

Anne lived a very wonderful life. Many will miss her wisdom, kindness, strength, courage, and sense of humor. She loved being involved in a variety of activities throughout her lifetime, and was happy knowing she made so many friends through them. She enjoyed traveling and getting together with family and friends. Most importantly, she had fun!

The family will host a celebration of Anne's life on May 30, 2019 at Terwilliger Lodge in Montgomery from 5-8 p.m.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
