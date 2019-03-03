Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Bayley Enrichment Center
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayley Enrichment Center
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Annelise P. Lanza


Annelise P. Lanza Obituary
Annelise P. Lanza

Cincinnati - (nee Pabst) Beloved wife of the late Luigi Lanza, loving mother of Anthony (Margie) Lanza, grandmother of Gabrielle, Marc and Nicholas, also survived by other loving family and friends. Annelise was born in Copenhagen Denmark and a resident of Delhi Twp. for 50 years. Passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, age 84. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th, 9 AM until 10:15 AM at Bayley Enrichment Center, 990 Bayley Place Dr. (45233). Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Burial to take place at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bayley (www.bayleylife.org). www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
