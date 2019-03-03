|
Annelise P. Lanza
Cincinnati - (nee Pabst) Beloved wife of the late Luigi Lanza, loving mother of Anthony (Margie) Lanza, grandmother of Gabrielle, Marc and Nicholas, also survived by other loving family and friends. Annelise was born in Copenhagen Denmark and a resident of Delhi Twp. for 50 years. Passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, age 84. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th, 9 AM until 10:15 AM at Bayley Enrichment Center, 990 Bayley Place Dr. (45233). Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Burial to take place at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bayley (www.bayleylife.org). www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019