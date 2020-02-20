|
Anni Cram
Loveland - Anni Cram of Loveland. Beloved companion of the late Charles Cram. Loving mother of Darline (Jim) Wilson Wilkinson. Cherished grandmother of Adam Race, Alexandra Race, and Chandra Wald. Dear sister of Lieselotte Klehr. Passed away February 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anni may be directed to Queen City Hospice. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020