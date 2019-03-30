Resources
Annie Foss Pitcairn

Annie Foss Pitcairn Obituary
Annie Foss Pitcairn

Cincinnati - Annie Foss Pitcairn, 91, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert A. Pitcairn. Devoted mother of Robert A. Pitcairn, Jr. (Marian), Suzanne Pitcairn, Richard Pitcairn (Mary), Debra Pitcairn, and Cheryl Horn (Robert). Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She died peacefully on March 15 with family by her side. Memorial service at a future date. Memorials to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
