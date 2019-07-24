|
|
Anthony Bruno
Cincinnati - Anthony "Tony" Bruno, beloved husband of Linda (nee Huffman) Bruno. Devoted father of Debra Chapman, Marisa (Steve) Pierani, Kim Kombrinck, Jerry Kombrinck and Colin Kombrinck. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Tony passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 86. A memorial gathering will take place at First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Ave. on Saturday (July 27) from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 24, 2019