Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wyoming Baptist Church
170 Burns Ave.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyoming Baptist Church
170 Burns Ave
Anthony Giordullo


1940 - 2019
Anthony Giordullo Obituary
Anthony Giordullo

Dillonvale - Anthony J. Giordullo, Jr., beloved husband of 57 years to Ruth M. (nee Morris) Giordullo, dear father of Anthony (Staci) Giordullo III, Andrew (Vickie) Giordullo and Nicholas Giordullo, devoted Papa of Sam, Alex, Caroline, Lucy, Anna, Katelyn, Christian, Nicholas, Jr., Lexy and Amanda and loving great-grandfather of Ma'Niyah. Passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, October 2nd at the age of 78. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 5-8PM at Wyoming Baptist Church, 170 Burns Ave. (45215). Funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, October 9th at 11AM. If desired, donations may be directed to either Wyoming Baptist Church, where Tony was a member for almost 30 years, and was the chairman of the Mission Board, or to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd. (45242). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
