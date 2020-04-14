|
|
Anthony J Sciamanna
CINCINNATI - Sciamanna, Anthony J. "Tony", devoted son of the late Joseph and Cesira (nee DeCarolis) Sciamanna. Dear brother of Peter Sciamanna, Mary Jo (Jerry) Enzweiler; the late Enzo Sciamanna, Emil Sciamanna, Anna Garmon, and Marcella Brehm. Cherished uncle of Debbie Garmon, Andrew Brehm, Joanne Wines, Gayle Clinker, Marty Sciamanna, Cynthia Collins, Rebecca Altenau, Michael Enzweiler; the late David Garmon, Scott Enzweiler, and Kathy Sciamanna. Tony graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1950 where he played quarterback and defensive half-back on the football team. He subsequently served in the US Army in the 563d Military Police Company in Pusan during the Korean War. Tony spent his career as a mail carrier with the US Post Office servicing neighborhoods in Price Hill and Delhi, retiring in 1987. Tony's great sense of humor, his enthusiasm for sports and his gentle and charming manner will be sorely missed by his family, friends, neighbors and those caregivers and friends at Bayley Adult Day Care and the Western Hills Retirement Village. Passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation Friday April 17, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45217 or to Bayley Adult Day Program, 401 Farrell Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45233. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020