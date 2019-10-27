|
Dr. Anthony (Tony) Jackson, Sr
Cincinnati - On Friday, October 11, 2019 Dr. Anthony Wayne Jackson Sr., a beloved father, brother, cousin, uncle, professor, teammate, and friend, entered eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson who passed on October 1 st , 2019. Tony is survived by his sons, Anthony Jr., Kerry and Marcus Hall; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughter; as well as a host of relatives, teammates, classmates and friends. Memorial service for Tony Jackson will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 in the Norman Chapel at the Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45232) Visitation and Meet/Greet 12pm-1:30. Omega Service by the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, will be at 1:30 with the Memorial service to begin at 2pm. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfu neralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019