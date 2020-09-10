1/1
Anthony James "Aj" Kesman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony James "AJ" Kesman

Surprise, AZ - Anthony James "AJ" Kesman passed away peacefully Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 76 at his home in Surprise, AZ (formerly of Cincinnati, OH). AJ was born in Illinois in 1944 and served in the US Navy with later careers in Information Technology, Real Estate, and Auctioneering. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Kohn Kesman; daughters Mary Kesman Whited (Matthew), Bonnie Kesman Cornell (Tony), and Alexandra Kesman; grandchildren Jacob and Joey Cornell, Anneliese, Max and Olivia Whited; and dear relatives; and preceded in death by his parents Martha and Anton Kesman. Arrangements provided by Abel Funeral Services, Phoenix, AZ. Memorial contributions are requested to TheScratchingPost.Org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abel Funeral Home
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved