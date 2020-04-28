|
Anthony Joseph "Tony/Doc" Salem on April 24th, 2020 passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Beloved husband of nearly 57 years to Patricia (nee Tiernan) Salem. Loving father to Lynne (Tom) Donnelly, Terri (David) Karsten, David (Karen) Salem, Tricia (Matt) Lapp, Nancy (John) Pater, Michelle (Steve) Schwanekamp and the late Joseph and Mary Salem. Grandfather of Ryan, Matthew and David Donnelly; Kayla, Elyse, Brett and Celia Karsten; Zachary, Peter, Sara and Eric Salem; Sydney, Aubrey and Carly Lapp; Jonny, Josh and Alex Pater; Adam, Max and Cackie Schwanekamp. Son of the late Joseph and Mabel (nee Manassah) Salem. Dear brother of Elaine (late Jerry) O'Neill, Frank (Marie) Salem, JoAnn (Neil) Rush, Marie (Mark) Conners and the late Gloria Salem. As a lifelong resident of Cincinnati, Ohio and an avid sports fanatic, Tony often returned to St. Xavier High School to attend Bomber football, volleyball and lacrosse games at his alma mater, where he was a 3-year varsity player and captain of the baseball team. Tony's athletic achievements continued at Xavier University where he excelled in his studies and graduated as a college athlete and captain of the baseball team. This started his lifelong passion and commitment to XU and the Musketeer basketball program. St. Antoninus Athletics also benefited from his knowledge and love of baseball, where he was a dedicated baseball coach for 12 years. A self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades" but only licensed in medicine, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School and became the first Christ Hospital Attending Physician to open an office on the West Side in 1966. He also served as Head of Christ Hospital's Pulmonary Department from 1966-2003. Dedicated to his 100's of patients, he never stopped caring for others, even after retiring from private practice in 1995. Tony enjoyed his retirement living for over 25 years, during which he enjoyed world travels with his family and friends, golfing and spending countless hours attending his grandchildrens' academic and religious milestones, sporting events, dance recitals and theatrical performances. His love of music led him to many concerts, Broadway musicals and making sure everyone knew the words to his favorite songs. Other pastimes included cooking, big Lebanese dinners, watching the stock market and following his beloved Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, Xavier Muskies and OSU Buckeyes. Known fondly as "Doc" by many, he never failed to meet or help a stranger. This resulted in a large extended network, who were drawn to his contagious smile, wisdom, embellished story-telling, and dedication to his faith, family and friends. His family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and prayers they have received. He will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is invited to a "drive by" visitation on Friday, May 1st, 2020 from 4-6pm at St. Antoninus Catholic Church (5425 Julmar Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45238), where condolences may be offered to the family, safely from the car. Enter the lower parking lot off of Sylved Lane and proceed to the front of church for a friendly greeting to the family and a farewell to Tony. Tony will be "rounding third and heading for home" with a private funeral and burial service for the family only. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his honor to St. Xavier High School, St. Antoninus Church or St. Anthony of Padua Church (Victory Parkway). Please state in memory of Dr. Anthony J. Salem. Radel Funeral Home serving the family, 451-8800. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020